Burton fire department operating at half-staff

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Burton Fire department is on a mission to hire more staff.

“Fire departments all across the country are experiencing staffing shortages.” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Shortages that have them operating at half-staff. Wilkinson says that 25 years ago they had 65 paid employees, now they have just over 30.

“It seems the biggest issue is as people retire out and move on that we’re not getting the applicants to actually fill those positions,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says part of their tactic to recruit new firefighters is by trying to get high school students interested.

A new fire academy in partnership with the Genesee Intermediate School District is expected to help.

“That’s helping put some high school students through the academy as part of their high school curriculum,” Wilkinson said. “Last year we gained about 5 or 6 individuals in the county through that program and this year we hope to gain a some more.”

Tv 5 asked with Halloween Eve approaching, a time of year we typically see more fires, how are fire departments planning to prepare.

“Devil’s night and Halloween are not what they used to be,” said Wilkinson. “They’re over hyped it’s not like it was in the 90′s where there were hundreds of fires on devil’s night or Halloween night.”

He says that having an active fire department in every community is essential and encourages those who are interested to apply. All they need is a high school diploma or GED certificate.

“The fire department helps the community in many ways, not just putting out fires or with rescues,” said Wilkinson. “We need to maintain a fire department.”

He says to make up for the staffing shortage, multiple stations within the area now respond for one incident; and assures that the shortage has not affected their ability to serve the community.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.