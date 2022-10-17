Chilly showers continue through Wedesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you could put a picture in your mind of Monday weather, today might be that day!

Showers moved in late Sunday and have continued most of the day, with some of those showers producing the first snowflakes of the season for many, even if just mixed in with the rain for some. Temperatures have been incredibly chilly as well, coming in well below our usual highs for this time of year (around 60).

As we work through the next few days, don’t expect much change. However, for those not ready to give up the warmth just yet, the weekend forecast looks excellent!

This Evening & Overnight

Although rain has been around for much of the day, we are seeing some areas slow down a bit as we inch closer to dinner and the evening drive. If you have errands to run tonight or outdoor practices, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar before heading out.

While showers will continue near the lakeshore, most areas should get a break late tonight. (WNEM)

Rain should diminish in most areas late this evening and overnight, but will have a chance to continue near the shoreline of Lake Huron and the Thumb, as well as our far northern areas near Houghton Lake. As temperatures drop into the 30s for overnight lows, snow or a mix of rain and snow will be possible. While it won’t be significant (less than 1″), some slushy grassy coatings of accumulation are possible. This won’t be for everyone.

Plan for another chilly day on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Wind gusts will continue to be strong overnight, occasionally reaching or slightly exceeding 30 miles per hour in spots. This means wind chills could drop into the 20s for some at the bus stops on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Showers will continue on Tuesday, occasionally mixing with snow. (WNEM)

Expect conditions to be very similar on Tuesday, with passing showers expected through the day. With highs still expected to only reach the 40s tomorrow, we’ll be in the 30s for much of the morning, and occasional snow and mix are possible during this time, transitioning to primarily rain in the afternoon.

Plan for another chilly day on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Winds will remain strong on Tuesday, with a northwesterly flow sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30+ miles per hour.

Showers may slow down again on Tuesday evening, similar to Monday. However, chances will likely remain as you get closer to Lake Huron and our far northern areas. Lows on Tuesday night will remain in the 30s.

Wednesday

Wednesday won’t be too much different than Monday and Tuesday, with showers remaining in the forecast, occasionally with snow or a mix. However, we’ll start to see those showers push east through the day, and eventually ending into Wednesday night.

Skies will remain filled with cloud cover, winds will remain northwesterly around 10 to 20 miles per hour, and highs will only reach into the 40s on Wednesday. Plan for wind chills to remain cooler. Gusts may not be quite as strong Wednesday.

Into Wednesday night we’ll finally begin drying out, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows Wednesday night will settle in the 30s again.

Need something to look forward to, specifically something warmer? Be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast!

