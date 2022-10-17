Funding available to help hire police officers across Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Millions of dollars in funding is now available to help hire local police officers across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the $30 million in grant scholarships on Monday, Oct. 17.

The money will help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers by providing funding to help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs and recruit salaries for individuals employed by a law enforcement agency and enrolled in an academy session, the state said.

The funding is through the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program, which was established to address the need for more police officers. Under the program, law enforcement agencies are eligible for up to $4,000 per recruit for salaries and benefits, and up to $20,000 for academy tuition and other training costs.

Applications are currently open for agencies who intend to enroll recruits in an academy session on or after Jan. 1.

The funding for the program comes from the fiscal year 2023 budget that was signed in July.

“This grant program will help local law enforcement agencies screen, hire and enroll individuals to a basic law enforcement training academy increasing the number of police officers in our state,” said Timothy Bourgeois, executive director of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES). “The availability of these scholarships may allow agencies to recruit and hire police officers who may otherwise not have had the means to pay to attend a law enforcement academy.”

Agencies may receive up to 25 scholarships during the course of the program, which will last until Sept. 30, 2026.

