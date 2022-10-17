Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at 95

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, died on Sunday at the age of 95.

Irene and her husband, Wally Bronner, started the world’s largest Christmas store in 1951.

According to her obituary, before joining her husband at the store, she was a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools and in Buena Vista. Over the years at Bronner’s, she served on the store’s board of directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.

Irene was also a member of St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth.

Irene is survived by four children, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.