Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, 2 others

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and two others.

The deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 11th Street in Saginaw on June 5.

Laura Buendia, 24, of Bridgeport, was one of three people who were killed. She was seven months pregnant at the time, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

The baby was delivered after the shooting.

The other two victims were identified as 24-year-old Mariano Escareno and 24-year-old Rafael Campos, both from Saginaw.

The suspect, 49-year-old Juan Mireles, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14. He was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on Oct. 17.

Mireles has been charged with three counts of open murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony – second offense. He was denied bond.

He is due back in court on Oct. 24 for a preliminary exam conference.

