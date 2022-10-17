Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township.

Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding to a car versus deer crash at that location. While they were on their way, the deputies were informed two other vehicles had collided at the scene, for a total of three vehicles involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 33-year-old Shepherd man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shepherd man struck a deer with his Ford Focus, exited his car – which was still parked on the highway – and was hit by a car that was driven by a 77-year-old Lansing woman, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman attempted to swerve to miss the man’s vehicle, but struck the man, the sheriff’s office said.

The Focus was then pushed into the fast lane of the expressway where a pick-up truck, driven by a 33-year-old St. Louis man, hit the car, the sheriff’s office said.

The headlights and taillights on the Ford Focus had been disabled from the deer crash and were not working at the time of the second crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

While deputies were responding to the crash, a sheriff’s patrol car that was directing traffic off the highway was hit by another vehicle. No one was injured in that crash.

While that crash was being handled, another crash happened about a half mile south of the offramp. That crash occurred when someone failed to slow down because of the traffic back-up and caused a three-car collision, the sheriff’s office said, adding no one was injured.

