MSP investigating death of 36-year-old Flint man

(Pixabay)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police Troopers are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Flint man after receiving reports of a shooting.

Troopers responded to the scene at a home on the 2600 block of Prospect Street on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said that the man was taken to a local hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

A 35-year-old Flint man found at the scene is lodged at the Genesee County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, 2 others
Trick or Treat hours 2022
Trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
Police badge
Funding available to help hire police officers across Michigan
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Oct. 17th