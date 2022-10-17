MSP investigating death of 36-year-old Flint man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police Troopers are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Flint man after receiving reports of a shooting.

Troopers responded to the scene at a home on the 2600 block of Prospect Street on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said that the man was taken to a local hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

A 35-year-old Flint man found at the scene is lodged at the Genesee County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.