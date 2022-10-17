Scattered showers with cold weather to start the workweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend had a decent stretch of dry weather with brighter skies, and a quickly drying out ground allowed for good yard clean-up weather too! The switch has been flipped though as we start the workweek, scattered showers and cold weather have moved in and will reside into midweek. Another big talking point is snowfall, where we will likely see snowflakes mixing in up north!

Today

Conditions out the door have seen a quick pause in showers, but the clouds are still holding on and temperatures are in the lower 40s. Temperatures are not expected to move around much today, only a few degrees, with a lot of the area seeing high temperatures right at where readings started this morning. This also means that up north where some temperatures are just below 40 degrees, you may end up staying there all day.

Monday will see temperatures move only a degree or two from the morning. (WNEM)

The wind is going to be a big feature in the forecast today. Stronger gusts don’t start to pick up until mid-afternoon, but carry through the evening and into the overnight. Gusts farther inland will be between 25 to 30 mph during that time, but Thumb will see gusts closer to 40 mph. More specifically, in Huron County where a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is, wind gusts on the immediate shore will likely lie between 40 and 50 mph. Minor beach/shoreline erosion is possible, and higher waves will crash into the shore. Isolated power outages in the northern Thumb are also possible due to the stronger winds.

The strongest wind gusts Monday will be across the Thumb, and especially the north shore of Huron County. (WNEM)

Through the progression of the day, showers will pivot in, traveling north to south. While many will see plain rain today, snowflakes will likely come into the mix in our northern and western counties. Accumulations aren’t expected out of this. Like last week, the heaviest showers may also see graupel making its way to the ground. Graupel are the crunchy, opaque ice pellets.

Any snow showers Monday will mostly be up north and in the higher elevations. (WNEM)

Tonight

Another lull in rain activity is expected tonight, but colder overnight lows settle in with the range around 32 to 35 degrees across Mid-Michigan. Up north, lake-effect will start to take over so through the overnight hours, a transition to all-snow there is a possibility. The only accumulations that would be possible is if you leave your car outside, or on patio furniture or elevated surfaces. The wind will persist from the north northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday night sees lows at, or just above, freezing. (WNEM)

Tuesday

The early morning with the colder temperatures may allow more of the snow showers north to pivot farther south into Mid-Michigan. The Saginaw Bay, Tri-Cities, and parts of central Michigan may be able to see some of that activity. As mentioned above, accumulations are not expected, the exception being on cars, shrubs, and tree branches. By the afternoon there will be a transition to plain rain again, and showers stay scattered during the daylight hours.

Tuesday morning with near-freezing temperatures may allow for more snow showers in the area. (WNEM)

Highs will also be cold, similar to Monday only in the lower to middle 40s. The breeze will also hold stronger at times with gusts around 25 mph. Sustained winds will be closer to 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures stay cold through the middle of this week, but a warm up is in store. Give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

