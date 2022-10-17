Sheriff’s office searching for missing Clio woman

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Clio woman has been reported missing.

Lana Khzouz was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Clio. She left her home to make a quick trip to the gas station and has not been heard from since, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Khzouz was driving a blue 2009 Chevy Malibu. She was wearing a navy Under Armour hooded sweatshirt.

“Lana did not take any personal belongings, and she has gone silent on social media,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that is out of character for the woman.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 810-257-3422.

