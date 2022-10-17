Trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - WNEM-TV5 has compiled the following list for trick-or-treating times across mid-Michigan.

Alma: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Auburn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Au Gres: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Bad Axe: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Bangor Township: No designated trick-or-treat times

Bay City: No designated trick-or-treat times

Beaverton: Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Birch Run: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Breckenridge: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bridgeport Township: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Brown City: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Burton: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Caro: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Carrollton Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Caseville: Oct 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Cass City: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Chesaning: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Clare: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Clayton Township: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Clio: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Coleman: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Columbiaville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Croswell: Oct 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Davison: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Deckerville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Essexville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairgrove: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Farwell: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fenton Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Flint: Oct. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Flint Township: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Flushing: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Forest Township: Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.

Frankenmuth: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Gladwin: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Genesee Township: Oct 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Goodrich: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Grand Blanc: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Grand Blanc Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hadley: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hampton Township: No designated hours

Harbor Beach: Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Harrison: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hemlock: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Houghton Lake: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Ithaca: Oct. 31 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Imlay City: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Kawkawlin Township: No designated trick-or-treat times

Linden: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lapeer: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lennon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Marlette: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Mayville: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Merrill: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Metamora Township: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Midland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Millington: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Monitor Township: No designated trick-or-treat times

Montrose: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Montrose Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Morris: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Morris Township: Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.

North Branch: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Oscoda: Oct. 31, no designated times

Otisville: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Otter Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Owosso: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pigeon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Pinconning: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Port Austin: Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Prescott: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Reese: Oct 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Richfield Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Richland Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saginaw: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Saginaw Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Sanford: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sebewaing: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Shepherd: Oct. 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Standish: Oct. 31 - 5:30-8 p.m.

St. Charles: Oct. 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis: Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Swartz Creek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Tawas: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Taymouth Township: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Thomas Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tittabawassee Township: Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.

Ubly: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Unionville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Vassar: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Vienna Township: Oct 31 from 5-8 p.m.

West Branch: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Zilwaukee: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Did we miss your community’s Trick or Treat time? Email us at wnem-digital@wnem.com.

To ensure the safety of all children who will trick or treat on Halloween, officials in cities all over mid-Michigan are advising trick-or-treaters to exercise the following safety precautions: Wear bright-colored clothing that fits properly Don’t wear anything that prevents you from hearing clearly Don’t wear anything that blocks your vision Trick-or-treat with an adult or group of friends Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods Plan your trick-or-treat route ahead of time and pick streets that are well lit Tell your family on which streets you will be trick-or-treating Carry a flashlight Cross only at the corners. Never cross the street between parked cars or in the middle of the block Never enter a stranger’s home, even if invited Don’t eat treats until you show them to your parents.

