Winter sends calling card to Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -On Monday, many of us saw what’s around the corner as snowflakes flew in many parts of Mid-Michigan. Dennis Borchard is the Managing Director of the Saginaw County Road Commission.

“We know winter is coming,” Borchard said.

Borchard tells us his crews will be out this winter keeping the roads clear even if gas prices rise when snow falls.

“We’re not wasting time or wasting salt. So, we’re efficient on how we do things. But you know, we’ve had salt prices go up, fortunately, they didn’t go up. So, we’ll deal with it like we always do,” Borchard said.

Same goes for Jim Lillo, Engineer/Manager at the Bay County Road Commission. But Lillo admits, the pain at the pump has his attention.

“We budgeted you know for the four, four fifty range. I mean if something radical, if we get California prices at seven or eight dollars, yeah, that’s definitely going to be an issue,” Lillo said.

What won’t be an issue is having enough snowplow drivers Lillo says. He says the Bay County Road Commission is fully staffed along with six temporary drivers just in case.

“We have some others to rely on, to get them in here and help us clear the roads,” Lillo said.

Having enough staff isn’t a problem for Borchard either. He’s quick to point out the job of keeping the roads clear is everyone’s responsibility. Borchard says we can do our part by remembering not to crowd the plow.

“When you see those green, amber lights flashing, that means we’re working. And respect the distance at least, and we’ll have a safe winter,” Borchard said.

