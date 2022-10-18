Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland matriarch, Irene Bronner, dies at 95

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) -A Frankenmuth treasure and the matriarch to the world’s largest Christmas store, Irene Bronner died Sunday at age 95.

“She was very involved in her church and in her community,” said Dan Hopp, City of Frankenmuth DDA Executive Director.

Irene and her husband, Wally Bronner, who passed away in 2008 started Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in 1951.

“Bronner’s is one of our largest employers here in Frankenmuth,” Hopp said. “They employ up to 750 employees during their busy months and so they’re a staple in Frankenmuth.”

Before joining her husband at the store, Irene Bronner was a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools and in Buena Vista.

Over the years, she served on the store’s Board of Directors and was greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.

“Irene and Wally brought the business to Frankenmuth,” said Hopp. “And Wally was very businesslike, ran a very good business and Irene was the resident outreach of that partnership. Where Wally was the businessman and had tones of connections throughout the world and Irene was the local kind of matriarch of that business.”

Irene was a member of St. Lorenz Lutheran Church and was part of the church’s evangelism team for more than 30 years.

She was also a past president of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary Guild and had served as Saginaw Valley Zone Walther League president.

“What Irene and Wally brought and built here we hope stays forever and is a huge staple to our south end of town” said Hopp.

Irene is survived by four children, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.