Continued cold with rain/snow showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The low bringing the wind, rain, and even snow to Mid-Michigan will bring continued showers today with more temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This early taste of winter resides for one more day Wednesday too, but the second half of the week sees the area drying back out and temperatures making a warmer turn.

Today

Like Monday morning, a lot of the region is seeing a break in any rain or snow. It’s still windy though, gusts are around 20 to 25 mph as you’re starting your day, but those in the Thumb see stronger gusts around 40 mph this morning. Huron County has had the Lakeshore Flood Advisory extended to 10 PM today due to continued strong winds off of Lake Huron. Gusts along the immediate shore are still expected to reach between 40 and 50 mph, and could bring shoreline erosion, minor flooding, or isolated power outages.

Tuesday will be another windy day. (WNEM)

Also like Monday, highs today will reach only into the lower 40s. A lot of communities are starting off between 35 and 38 degrees this morning, so only expect to see temperatures rise around 5 degrees by the afternoon. Wind chills will stay in the 30s all day, even if the air temperature rises into the 40s.

Tuesday sees temperatures continued in the 40s. (WNEM)

Lake-effect snow showers are working in from the north this morning and should be able to reach into our northern counties near sunrise. Another wave of rain and snow will also pivot in from the north from our low pressure system late this morning and early afternoon, bringing more rain and snow to our area. Like Monday, some larger snowflakes will be in the mix with the rain, before shifting over to mostly plain rain during the afternoon hours. Any snow accumulations today will be focused just in the morning, and are expected to only be on grassy and elevated surfaces (mostly up north).

Any mixed showers will transition to rain by the afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

Unlike Monday night, we are expecting more waves of rain and snow showers as more waves from the low pivot through. We could also see minor accumulations overnight on grassy or elevated surfaces, or on your car or patio furniture if they’re outside. The area best poised to see those snow accumulations overnight is in our northern tier -- Roscommon, Ogemaw, and northern Clare Counties. Lows will be back to around freezing in those locations, the rest of the area will land closer to 36 degrees tonight.

Tuesday night will fall in the range of 32 to 36 degrees. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Although more rain and snow showers will be in the area Wednesday, the continued departure of the low will allow for less coverage of those showers. Despite some longer windows of drier weather, the clouds will still hold on. The breeze holds from the northwest with sustained speeds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts approaching 30 mph. Highs will still only reach into the lower 40s and feel like the 30s all day when the wind is factored in.

Wednesday may be a degree or two warmer compared to Tuesday. (WNEM)

The aforementioned warm up brings highs back above normal on the order of 5 to 10 degrees. Take a look at where that puts temperatures in your full 7-Day Forecast!

