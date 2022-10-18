Doctor: Over-the-counter hearing aids offer first step to address hearing loss

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Assistive hearing devices are now available in stores and online without a prescription, exam or fitting.

President Biden signed an executive order that encouraged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make hearing aids available over the counter in an effort to promote competition.

The rule change was announced by the FDA in August. Monday, for the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss can buy a hearing aid over the counter.

“This has really been a good five years in a making now to get to this point,” Dr. Melissa Menzies said.

Melissa Menzies is a doctor of audiology for Bieri Hearing Specialists in Midland. She said this is an exciting development, but she also cautioned people to do their homework.

“It definitely could open some doors and be something that’s more convenient for the patient in that they can order something online or walk into a Best Buy or their local pharmacy and just purchase something off the shelf,” Menzies said. “But they need to be aware of the return policy and the warranty. Are there any services that they’re going to get along with those devices?”

The hearing devices will be available at stores like Walmart, Best Buy, CVS and Walgreens. The White House estimates as many as 30 million Americans could benefit.

Menzies recommends buying a device that has some sort of volume control on it.

“These devices that they’re selling over the counter are meant for those with self-perceived mild to moderate hearing loss only, so they’re not going to be designed for those with more of a severe to profound hearing loss, making it that there will be some safety limits put in place,” Menzies said.

She hopes the increased availability of these devices means people will stop putting off addressing an important aspect of their health.

“We know that untreated hearing loss is associated with dementia and falls and depression because people stop doing things and they’re isolated because they can’t hear,” Menzies said.

While buying an over the counter hearing aid is a good first step, it is still important to see an audiologist to get a proper exam.

The American Academy Of Audiology recommends seeing an audiologist first to test your hearing to determine if over the counter hearing aids are right for you.

The White House claims this move could save people as much as $3,000 per year.

