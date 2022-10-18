Flint residents call on City Council to approve ARPA budget

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint residents are calling on the city council to pass an equitable American Rescue Plan Act budget.

“We expect this council to get its work done to pass a budget. These dollars have been sitting and they are long overdue. And this community that has been suffering not one crisis but a second public health crisis we needed these dollars yesterday,” said one resident.

They gathered inside the Dome at City Hall, ahead of the council’s Monday special meeting, to vent their frustrations at the time it is taking to get the funding to the community.

“And this ARPA money [has] been here for a minute now. Something should have been ready for the most distressed section of our community,” said another resident at the gathering.

The special meeting was called by Councilmembers Judy Priestley and Ladel Lewis to present an alternative budget from the one Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office proposed. The city started out with nearly $95 million in ARPA funding; and Priestly and Lewis offered changes to Neeley’s budget they believed would benefit the community in a greater way.

Priestley reporting that their budget would have a total of $60,325,304 left to spend, leaving $17,950,000 for community grants. It’s an amount Lewis says she is happy to see available for residents to apply for to receive.

During the public comments, community members were able to speak about the proposed changes. Many of whom asked for funding to be allocated to youth education and for the homeless. However, the main concern for most was ensuring the pandemic-related funds ended up disbursed throughout the community.

“We’re going to be watching every penny. We do not want to see those dollars go back to the same people that hijacked federal dollars during the water crisis,” said a resident.

At one point during the special meeting, Councilmember Eric Mays made a motion to approve the proposed budget, even though the meeting was not called for that purpose. After some heated back and forth between Mays and other councilmembers, the meeting ended abruptly.

