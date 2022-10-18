Record education funding focused on pandemic learning loss

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Schools across Michigan, and the country as a whole, are trying to get students caught up in the wake of the pandemic. Now, they’re using money from the state to give students extra support.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said it’s a record for education funding, “$9,150 per pupil, an additional $450 in this particular district, we think it’s going to make a difference, set our kids up to read and succeed.”

Gilchrist paid a visit to Lincoln Elementary in Bay County’s Bangor Township Monday. He said he wanted to know how the MI Kids Back on Track plan is working to help students with unfinished learning via tutoring or other forms of personalized instruction before, during and after school.

Bangor Township Schools Superintendent Matt Schmidt told TV5 the district is taking a proactive approach to learning recovery, “We’ve taken money that’s been invested by the state, and by the legislature, and really put it into a coaching model that works for our students.”

Schmidt said it’s been an all-hands-on-deck effort.

“Our staff has been working incredibly, incredibly hard at learning recovery with students<” Schmidt said. “They’re pouring their hearts and souls into it and we’re going to see the results from that.”

Gilchrist said the path to learning recovery is just beginning. He hopes state lawmakers will invest more dollars in future budgets for the education of children in Michigan.

“We always will continue to seek to have more support for all our students unfinished learning that we’re going to have to deal with for a little while here,” Gilchrist said. “And so we’ll be continuing to come to the legislature with proposals on that. We’re proud that they’ve been approved in a bipartisan budget basis thus far, and we hope that will continue.”

