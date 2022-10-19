40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries.

The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program.

The program was created to shine a spotlight on Genesee County’s dynamic young talent under the age of 40. The program was open to individuals who live or work in the county and were 39 years old or younger as of December 31, 2022. The community responded with nearly 100 nominations.

“40 Under 40 distinguishes the impassioned leaders who are helping to shape the future of Genesee County,” said Flint & Genesee Group CEO Tim Herman. “We want to keep these rising leaders here so they can innovate, challenge conventional wisdom and lead the region forward.”

Honorees were selected by an external committee made of up of local business and community leaders.

Genesee County Commissioner Domonique Clemons also handed each recipient a proclamation from the county recognizing the work they are doing in Genesee County.

Clemons told those in attendance that he is the youngest person to be elected as chairman of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners emphasizing why he understands the important role young people play in society.

You can view 2022’s “40 Under 40″ recipients by visiting: https://and.flintandgenesee.org/40-under-40-recognizes-flint-genesees-rising-professionals-entrepreneurs-and-influencers/

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.