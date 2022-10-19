Cash reward offered for information on fugitive considered armed, dangerous

Demario Dontrell Allen
Demario Dontrell Allen(Crime Stoppers)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offing up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.

Demario Dontrell Allen, 31, is wanted for escaping from lawful custody, and failure to appear on the following charges: two counts of assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Allen is 6′3″ and 185 pounds. He is believed to be in the Genesee County area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

