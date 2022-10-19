Flint Township Police searching for missing man last seen in September

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Authorities say 31-year-old Charles Leroy Jones III was last seen leaving his home on Scenic Vue Dr. in Flint Township on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2022.

According to police, Jones told his family and friends he was going to leave the area despite not having the means to do so. His family has not heard from him since and he is believed to be endangered because of his mental health history.

Jones is known to walk around near the Walmart and Home Depot on Corunna Rd. It’s also believed he may spend time at local resource shelters as well.

He’s described as 6′, 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone that may have information on the whereabouts of Charles is urged to contact Detective Beckwith with the Flint Township Police Department at (810) 600- 3250.

