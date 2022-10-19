Former soccer coach charged with sexual assault, child porn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WNEM) - A former youth soccer coach has been charged with sexual assault and child pornography, among other crimes.

Andrew Olnhausen, 34, from Texas, worked as a Michigan youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a soccer player that started when the victim was 11-years-old and continued until the victim was about 16-years-old, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.

Olnhausen has been charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of distributing sexual material to a minor, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Adrian Police Department which included searches of Olnhausen’s cell phone and social media accounts, the AG’s office said, adding investigators discovered dozens of naked images of the victim as well as evidence the suspect was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim.

“I am committed to ensuring victims of sexual abuse and assault receive justice,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Olnhausen was arrested in Texas. He is awaiting extradition back to Michigan.

