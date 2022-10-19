Hearing determining Mark Latunski’s fate begins

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A court hearing resumes Wednesday to determine whether admitted killer Mark Latunski should spend the rest of his life in prison.

Latunski pleaded guilty in September to an open murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Kevin bacon in December of 2019.

The two had met through a dating app. Michigan State Police said Bacon’s body was discovered days later in the basement of Latunski’s home in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township. Investigators said he had been stabbed and mutilated.

Latunski was in court Tuesday for what’s known as a degree hearing. The testimony will determine whether Latunski will be sentenced on a charge of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

It resumes on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.