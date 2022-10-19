Judy Zehnder, president of Bavarian Inn, dies after battle with cancer

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Judy Zehnder, a member of the Frankenmuth Zehnder family, passed away Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, her family told TV5.

Zehnder was the president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge.

She died about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19. She was 77-years-old.

The cancer had spread to her brain, her family said.

Zehnder was surrounded by her husband and their three children at the time of her passing.

Zehnder’s family said they are happy she is at peace.

