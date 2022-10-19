Local nurse navigator explains male breast cancer screenings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and although breast cancer is more common in women, men aren’t immune from being diagnosed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about one in every 100 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. That’s compared to about one in every eight cases for women. How do men know if they are at-risk or have breast cancer?

Risk factors are similar for men and women, including obesity, genetic mutations, and older age. One of the main risk factors is family history. Covenant Nurse Navigator, Melissa Latoski, says, you should talk to your family about cancer history to understand how at-risk you may be.

“It’s not something you can change or control, but we want people to talk, so they know what their family history is,” Latoski says. “They are considered high risk if they have first degree relatives, so like mom and sister, would be first degree relatives. Then you might want to consider genetic testing or seeing a genetic counselor,” she added.

TV5′s Blake Keller underwent his own mammogram screening at Covenant’s Cancer Care Center to see what it was like. For women 40-and-up, an annual mammogram is important in detection. For men, an ultrasound may be the best way to screen for cancer. Typically, men will get tested after a lump or breast tissue issue is found.

The nurses at Covenant referred TV5 to a “know your lemons” information pamphlet on how to feel for any issues in your breasts.

What breast cancer can look and feel like (Know Your Lemons Foundation)

“The things to watch for are for any change, but specifically thick areas, dimples, crust of the skin, change in temperature, leaking of fluid, an actual sore, a hard lump, any skin changes that look like an orange peel, any change in the shape or size of the chest or breast, a sunken in nipple, a new growing vein or a bump that’s protruding out,” Latoski says. “This is a good way for people to know what to look for. And even if you’re embarrassed and don’t want to talk about it, you could take this pamphlet into your doctor and point.”

