Mark Latunski found guilty of first-degree murder

Shiawasee County, Mich. (WNEM) -Mark Latunski knows he will never be a free man again. Latunski, who already pled guilty in September to open murder in the killing Kevin Bacon and is facing a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Wednesday’s court proceeding was the conclusion of a degree hearing for Latunski to determine if his guilty plea would be for first degree murder, second degree murder, or manslaughter. Judge Matthew Stewart determined Latunski’s actions in December 2019 constituted first degree murder.

“The court does not find this crime committed in the heat of passion. The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation. Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design,” Stewart said.

Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner tells TV 5 he wasn’t surprised by the judge’s decision given the overwhelming evidence. As we’ve reported, in December 2019, Bacon’s mutilated body was found hanging from the ceiling in a secret room in Latunski’s home in the Shiawassee County community of Bennington Township. Besides admitting to Bacon’s murder, Latunski also said he ate part of Bacon’s body.

“We have a very astute judge and he got it right. And I think that it finally brings some closure to the family who has gone through a lot over the past three years,” Koerner said.

But Latunski’s attorney Mary Chartier, believed there was enough evidence to support a lesser charge. Chartier said she thought the judge’s decision wasn’t in Latunski’s favor.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Latunski made a number of comments during his interrogation that the court listed in its ruling, as well as actions that he had taken before. While we tried to explain those and put those in context, the court agreed with the government on this matter and found first degree murder,” Chartier said.

Meanwhile, Karl Bacon is glad his son’s killer will never live another day as a free man.

“It’s just in our best interest to see him in prison forever. And I didn’t want him out in public again,” Bacon said.

And even though Karl Bacon is getting justice, he says he’s left with a lot of unanswered questions. The most prevalent being what led his son into Latunski’s path.

“That’s the difficult part as to why Kevin decided to do this,” Bacon said.

Turns out the court hearing marked one of the few instances that Karl Bacon and Mark Latunski were in the same room together.

“Just felt weird, unusual. A little bit creepy. The guy just gives off some weird vibes,” Bacon said.

That’s something Bacon may only have to experience one more time, when Latunski is sentenced on December 15th at 8:15 a.m.

“It’s been a long road. And I’m glad we’re almost to the end of it. We have one more hearing to go and I think hopefully then we can put this matter to rest,” Bacon said.

But nothing will bring Kevin back. A fact that weighs heavily on this grieving father.

“I think about him every day. And he’s always in my thoughts,” Bacon said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.