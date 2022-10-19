Michigan’s unemployment rate unchanged

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan’s unemployment sticking at 4.1% following the month of September.

That’s according to new data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

In September, the state’s workforce grew by 2,000 workers, but the unemployment rate remained unchanged.

“Michigan’s September labor market continued to remain stable,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Both the statewide jobless rate and payroll jobs remained unchanged since August.”

The national unemployment rate currently sits at 3.5%.

For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.