Officials announce plans to demolish old motel

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s an issue plaguing several communities throughout Michigan: blight. Now, help is on the way for Buena Vista Township to remove an eyesore.

“The day cannot come soon enough for a wrecking ball to hit this building and knock it down,” says Buena Vista Township Manager Torrie Lee.

Lee is talking about the abandoned and deteriorating “Welcome Inn Motel” on M-46 near I-75 in Saginaw County’s Buena Vista Township. It was forced to close in December 2016 under the township’s dangerous building ordinance.

“For over two years, we tried to work with the owners to bring the building up to code and we were unsuccessful with that. So, since 2018, this building has been vacant, unkept and an eyesore,” says Lee.

On Tuesday, local elected officials gathered at the site to announce funding for a new plan to demolish the building along with the former Chevrolet plant on East Genesee Avenue in Saginaw. The plan also includes the removal of blighted properties surrounding the campus of Covenant Healthcare along with other blighted properties throughout the county. The funding is all in an effort to reduce crime, raise property taxes and expand opportunities for new development.

“If the land bank owned this and we had to tear it down, we’d have to use our general fund money out of the land bank and we’re not, we don’t have an infinite supply of money. A property like this is 30 to 40 residential demolitions that we would be able to take down that we don’t have to worry about,” says Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak.

Funding to the Saginaw County Land Bank for this plan, and 7 other mid-Michigan community projects, have moved through the U.S. House of Representatives. The money would also help the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy plant trees on vacant properties to improve the quality of life for residents.

“To help improve the communities tree canopy, which is below the Arbor Day Foundation’s recommended canopy percentage of 40%. So, our goal is that the trees that produce these lots will restore the canopy in the community and thus giving opportunities for people in the city,” says Trevor Edmonds from Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy.

The funding still needs to pass the U.S. Senate before the building can be torn down; but Township Manager Lee says, once the motel is gone, there is a developer interested in the property.

