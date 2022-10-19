One more round of showers Thursday, then drying out and warming up

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a dreary week so far in Mid-Michigan, but as we get set to move into the second half, things will finally start to get a bit brighter and a bit warmer.

In the near term, not much will change, but we’ll inch our way closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. And even with one more round of showers tomorrow, we’ll at least see a slight change, as temperatures will take a bit of a step up on our Thursday. Then we follow that step up with an even bigger jump this weekend!

This Evening & Overnight

Showers are much more spotty this evening, and the showers that are out there as of 5 PM aren’t all that heavy. If you have any practices, games, errands, or activities outdoors tonight, these showers don’t seem to be anything that will completely ruin your plans. Check in with your Interactive Radar just in case before heading out!

Low temperatures will remain consistent in the 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures are consistent this evening, with another evening in the 40s for most areas. Although clouds won’t be clearing out, we should still fall into the 30s for overnight lows.

Showers will be limited overnight, with most areas remaining dry.

Thursday

Showers are expected on Thursday, primarily in the late morning and early afternoon. (WNEM)

We’ll have one more disturbance that passes through on Thursday, bringing another round of rain showers late Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Although mix is possible with this group of showers, we do expect this to lean a bit more toward the rain side of things, especially in the afternoon as temperatures warm up a bit more. These showers should be on the lighter side for the most part.

Highs should be a little bit warmer on Thursday. (WNEM)

Highs won’t be too much warmer, but an improvement nonetheless, with middle 40s to near 50. Winds will be slightly lower too, coming out of the west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Parts of Mid-Michigan may be able to manage some late day sun on Thursday. (WNEM)

Showers end for most, if not all areas by dinnertime and we’ll have a chance to salvage some late day sun before the sun goes down. Skies will keep clearing into Thursday night with lows settling in the 30s.

Friday - Weekend

As we close out the workweek and head into the weekend, plan for a beautiful stretch of weather right through Sunday. Highs will climb back into the 50s and 60s on Friday with a breezy southwesterly wind

We're in for a big warm up on Friday! (WNEM)

Saturday will take another step up into the upper 60s in our warmest spots, with 70s entirely possible by Sunday if we don’t make it on Saturday. The best part? We’ll have sun from start to finish this weekend. If you don’t have plans outside, make some!

