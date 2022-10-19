Police warn businesses of possible scam involving police impersonator

TITTABAWASSEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tittabawassee Township Police Department is warning businesses of a possible scam involving a police impersonator.

The police department responded to the Coffee Beanery on Midland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 18 after an employee received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer investigating a counterfeit money ring.

The scammer instructed the employee to count and place large dollar bills in a separate deposit bag and requested she drive the bag to a location to meet an officer, police said.

The employee became suspicious after the scammer gave directions to a shopping center on State Street near Hemmeter Road. The employee hung up the phone and called her supervisor before returning to the store and calling the police.

Police said the scammer was very convincing and talked about specific information concerning counterfeit money, the business operation, and the employee. The scammer was described as a male with a southern accent. The phone number used showed “private call” on caller ID.

The police department is warning businesses law enforcement agencies would not have an employee collect money and deliver it to a general or undisclosed location. Officers would respond to a business either in uniform or with proper identification and credentials and collect evidence themselves.

Police say if something doesn’t sound legitimate, it probably is a scam and businesses should contact their local police department to confirm the police are investigating a crime.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.