Scattered showers continue Wednesday, warming up for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The norm so far this week has been the rain and snow showers. Activity has been scattered and has arrived in waves, but going through this Wednesday we’ll start to see coverage of showers tapering off. The trend of showers slowing down will continue into Thursday, then by Friday and the weekend dry weather will take hold. It’s also going to be unseasonably warm this upcoming weekend, so those who like the warmer weather, there’s still some in store!

Today

The bus stop and morning drive still sees scattered rain and snow showers, the best coverage so far this morning has been south of the Tri-Cities. Roadways are wet so be prepared for spray and reduced visibilities at times! Temperatures are also cold in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with the same temperature trend since the start of the week holding today. This means highs only around 43 degrees this afternoon, though our northern counties may be even colder near 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be a colder day again in the lower 40s. (WNEM)

The breeze is expected to stay today, however it will be just a touch slower than Monday and Tuesday. Expect gusts to check in just on either side of the 25 mph mark. The Thumb and Huron County will also see a slower wind, gusts only near 30 mph will be possible there. No Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued today due to the slightly slower wind. With the wind though, it will still feel like the 30s all day, so bundle up if you’ll be outside!

Wednesday will see wind gusts around 25 mph. (WNEM)

For scattered showers and snow showers today, coverage should be less than the last few days. Especially for the afternoon bus stops, still be prepared for at least a few raindrops, but it shouldn’t be as rainy as Monday & Tuesday. The pavement will certainly be damp, though! Any snow showers we have this morning should be able to change to all rain by the afternoon hours too.

Wednesday sees continued scattered rain and snow showers. (WNEM)

Tonight

Scattered showers with lake-effect snow showers up north will start tapering off even more overnight, but the clouds still hand on. Tonight should be much drier overall, and the wind at 10 to 20 mph from the southwest will try to start drying out roadways and the ground. Lows will fall to around 35 degrees, so still cold for the morning drive and bus stops on Thursday too!

Wednesday night will see temperatures near freezing. (WNEM)

Thursday

The trend of showers tapering off continues Thursday. Although we are expecting scattered showers, we shouldn’t see as much rain in total compared to how the week started. Some mixing will still be possible with these showers, but with a day that’s slightly warmer, all snow should change to rain during the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach to around 49 degrees, though a handful of degrees cooler than that up north. The wind will turn southwesterly, holding a speed of only 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night will still be cold as clouds start to break up, lows will fall to around 33 degrees.

Thursday will be warmer than the first half of the week. (WNEM)

Friday will be the start of the weekend warm-up. Take a look at those weekend temperatures in your full 7-Day Forecast!

