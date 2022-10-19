Upper Peninsula roadside parks closing soon

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR. An aerial view of the Tahquamenon River and the surrounding fall...
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR. An aerial view of the Tahquamenon River and the surrounding fall forest, a popular tourist destination in the eastern end of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.(WLUC)
By Hayden Elliott
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season on Oct. 27.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said its crews maintain the 32 roadside parks in the U.P. from late April to late October each year.

Also, the southbound I-75 rest area north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Nov. 30. This rest area closes for the winter because of reduced use and safety concerns.

For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Judy Zehnder
Judy Zehnder, president of Bavarian Inn, dies after battle with cancer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State prisoner killed after attack in cell in SE Michigan
Top stories
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19
Latunski
Judge: Kevin Bacon’s murder was premeditated