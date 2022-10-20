Boil water advisory issued for Omer

OMER, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Omer following a water main break.

Due to a water main break that happened on Oct. 19, all residents in the city of Omer should boil their water before using it to drink, make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes, and prepare food.

The city said it is working to get water pressure restored and anticipate resolving the problem within two to three days.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

