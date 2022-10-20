Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation.

Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.

The 2-year-old Great Dane has been with the Clare County Animal Shelter. While there, she has gained 20.9 pounds, the animal shelter said, adding the dog is starting to trust people again.

“While a part of us just wants to keep her here (and safe) we all know she needs a real home. She will be leaving Saturday to start her new life with a very experienced dog rehabilitator,” the shelter said.

Zaria will be living with four other dogs and will stay at the rehabilitator’s home anywhere from three months to a year. If the rehabilitator determines Zaria is not able to be adopted into a new home, she will keep her permanently, the shelter said.

