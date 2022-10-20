Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump

Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices.

According to GasBuddy, some stations in metro Detroit are seeing prices as low as 3-30 a gallon -- almost a dollar lower than Clare and Genesee counties, which are seeing an average of just over four dollars a gallon on average.

With prices continuing to fluctuate, many are left wondering why some areas see much higher prices than others. We spoke with one gas station manager about what goes into setting the prices at the pump.

Tony Daoud has set prices at his gas station for thirteen years. He’s the manager at Montrose Express in Montrose. He explained what goes into determining the amount his customers will pay for gas.

“Every day we get a price from our distributor. When the market changes, the oil barrel, there’s different factors. We get a price every day at six o’clock, that’s when the market closes. So, we know what the potential next load is going to cost us. So, we have to factor in how much gas do we have? When are we going to buy next? How long will that last us?” Daoud said.

That’s not all, there’s sales tax, road tax, along with one of the highest gas taxes in the country, Daoud says. And to top it off, Daoud says prices are still being impacted by fuel shortages tied to the BP oil refinery fire in Ohio last month. But wait, there’s more. Did you know there’s a shift change from summer gas to winter gas every year?

“A lot of people aren’t familiar with that. But they have to change the gas. There’s a different mixture for the winter. So, they’re shutting down the lines, it’s regulatory. They’re shutting down everything and they’re switching over to the winter gas which created another shortage,” Daoud said.

Given that, Daoud tells us he’s doing everything he can to keep prices down for customers. He wonders if larger companies are doing the same.

“I live in Flushing for example and it’s all corporate gas stations. And I saw today $4.29 this morning and I said our station is $3.99. You know that really kind of hurts me. I don’t understand what their inside knowledge is, but if I’m selling for $3.99, I think they should be able to too,” Daoud said.

In a post on Twitter, the Head of Petroleum at GasBuddy believes gas prices in the Midwest will decline between 35 cents and 75 cents per gallon in the next two weeks.

