Georgia woman killed in Saginaw shooting, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a shooting in Saginaw Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. inside a home on the 900 block of N. Porter Street.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, MSP said.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Erich Meggert at 989-313-6435 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.