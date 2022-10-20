Gorgeous Friday & weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After being stuck under the clouds much of this week, we’re finally getting some bright skies poking through in parts of Mid-Michigan this evening.

It’s a sign of things to come as we close out the workweek tomorrow, and head into this upcoming weekend, so even if you don’t manage any sun tonight, there will be plenty ahead. The message for this weekend? Find a reason to be outside! You never know how many of these nice days we have left.

This Evening & Overnight

Those farthest to the east will be racing against the clock to see late day sun, but we’re at least done with the rain at this point. Dry conditions should prevail overnight, providing a great chance to dry out after what has been a soggy week at times.

Low temperatures tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this evening, will have no trouble falling off tonight as skies break up a bit and we see our wind lighten up out of the southwest (5 to 10 miles per hour). Expect lows in the low to middle 30s for most areas.

An incoming warm front should keep our skies partly cloudy, rather than mostly clear, which could prevent us from falling further into the 20s.

Friday

Any lingering clouds on Friday morning should move out quickly, with mostly sunny to sunny conditions taking over by lunchtime tomorrow, if not before. Those conditions will govern our skies for the rest of the day.

High temperatures for Friday, October 21st. (WNEM)

Highs will have a chance to shoot up into the upper 50s to middle 60s on Friday afternoon, joined by a southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Dry weather and mostly clear skies continue into your Friday evening plans, with temperatures in the 50s most of the evening before falling into the 40s overnight.

Saturday & Sunday

Conditions will be similar on Saturday and Sunday, with skies remaining largely mostly sunny, with occasional high clouds drifting through.

Highs for Saturday, October 22nd. (WNEM)

Temperatures are expected to warm up even more on Saturday, with highs reaching into the upper 60s and low 70s, accompanied by a south southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather should keep on rolling through Saturday evening, with lows a mix of 40s and 50s on Saturday night.

High temperatures for Sunday, October 23rd. (WNEM)

Sunday should feature more of the same with the sunshine, with a chance to warm up even more compared to Saturday. We should have a chance to reach the lower and middle 70s for most areas, with 60s in our coolest locations.

Those cooler locations will likely reside right along the Lake Huron shoreline as winds turn a bit more southeasterly on Sunday. Those should remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

