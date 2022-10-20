Sheriff’s office searching for missing 88-year-old

CHIPPEWA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an 88-year-old man who left his residence in the middle of the night.

Clarence Smalley suffers from dementia. He was last seen walking away from his residence in Chippewa Township, near Leaton Road between Airport Road and River Road in the Thornapple area.

The 88-year-old is believed to be wearing grey sweatpants and a white t-shirt, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are asking for anyone who sees him to call 911.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.