Showers ending Thursday, weekend in fantastic shape!

The showers occasionally mixing with snow just have one more day of residence today, then we're off to drier weather, but also brighter skies. Anyone who likes the warmer weather just has to hold on for one more day before a blast of unseasonably warm air rushes into Mid-Michigan, just in time for the weekend!

Today

Conditions are off on a drier note this morning with a slower wind too, but it’s still cold for the bus stops. Wind chills are down to the upper 20s up north and in Flint, and right around freezing in the Tri-Cities. Keep the layers through the morning as wind chills will still stay in the 30s through then, but this afternoon after showers end, we’re back to slightly warmer weather. Highs will reach up to around 48 to 49 degrees today. The wind will also be from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday's high temperatures will land in the upper 40s. (WNEM)

One more small disturbance associated with the exiting low pressure system will bring a wave of scattered showers from mid-morning through the early afternoon. It’s looking like by around 3 PM, the rain will almost completely leave our area, so the afternoon bus stops should be mostly, if not completely, dry! We also have the possibility to salvage some late-day sunshine before the sun goes down.

Mid-morning to early afternoon will see a wave of scattered showers. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will follow the clearing trend, turning partly cloudy overnight. Low will still fall back well into the 30s, likely around 33 degrees. The wind will slow to 5 to 10 mph out of the south, so wind chills for the bus stops and morning drive Friday won’t depart too far from the actual air temperature. Overall, still bundle up with it being in the 30s!

Thursday night see lows in the lower 30s. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend

The surge of warmer air begins Friday as high temperatures climb up to around 62 degrees. The wind from the southwest will help this too, we’re expecting it to sustain from 10 to 15 mph with 25 mph gusts. Clouds will be decreasing through the morning, and by the afternoon full sunshine is expected to take over.

Highs Friday will reach into the lower 60s. (WNEM)

More of the bright conditions continue through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday, then mostly sunny skies for Sunday. The warmer air continues to surge in aloft, which will help bring temperatures up to around 69 degrees on Saturday, then 73 degrees on Sunday. The wind being mostly from the south this weekend too will help with the warm up. Even on Saturday night, lows should only drop to around 50 degrees.

Your weekend will hold a lot of sunshine! (WNEM)

This will be a great weekend for yard work or clean up after the windy week, going to the cider mill or picking pumpkins, or even doing any prep work to your house or property for the winter season.

More rain chances will begin to move into the area next week, take a look in your full 7-Day Forecast!

