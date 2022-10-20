Six men accused of trying to have sex with teens busted in GHOST investigations

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) has made several more arrests, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

He announced the arrests of six men on Facebook Wednesday night following an unrelated GHOST operation.

He said the men range in age from 18 to 70, and they were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly attempting to have sex with underage teens.

Two were arrested by deputies in Huron County.

One of the men uses oxygen and is already on the state sex offender registry.

Swanson expounded on the case involving the 18-year-old, who he said is ranked second in his high school class.

He said the man showed up to have sex with a 15-year-old and brought $13,000 in counterfeit cash to the scene.

“Some may say, 18, 15, but he brought $13,000 in counterfeit cash to the scene,” Swanson said. “This is not an act of passion. It’s not an act of failed judgment. This was a premeditated act to have sex with somebody who is 15-years-old. It’s still a crime. But to bring counterfeit cash? It’s dangerous.”

Swanson said the six were arrested over the past couple of months.

