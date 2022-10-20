Six men accused of trying to have sex with teens busted in GHOST investigations

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrests of six men on Facebook Wednesday...
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrests of six men on Facebook Wednesday night following an unrelated GHOST operation.(WNEM)
By Elisse Ramey and Mike Herek
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) has made several more arrests, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

He announced the arrests of six men on Facebook Wednesday night following an unrelated GHOST operation.

He said the men range in age from 18 to 70, and they were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly attempting to have sex with underage teens.

Two were arrested by deputies in Huron County.

One of the men uses oxygen and is already on the state sex offender registry.

Swanson expounded on the case involving the 18-year-old, who he said is ranked second in his high school class.

He said the man showed up to have sex with a 15-year-old and brought $13,000 in counterfeit cash to the scene.

“Some may say, 18, 15, but he brought $13,000 in counterfeit cash to the scene,” Swanson said. “This is not an act of passion. It’s not an act of failed judgment. This was a premeditated act to have sex with somebody who is 15-years-old. It’s still a crime. But to bring counterfeit cash? It’s dangerous.”

Swanson said the six were arrested over the past couple of months.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For months Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe...
Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide
Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday evening.
TV5 weather update: Wednesday evening, Oct. 19
TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, oct. 19
A Ukrainian family is forced to leave everything behind after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier...
Family flees Ukraine to Mid-Michigan