State police searching for missing family

FREMONT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are searching for a missing family from the west side of the state.

Four members of the Cirigliano family went missing from Fremont on Sunday.

Anthony, Suzette, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday morning. Family members told state police that is uncharacteristic.

On Sunday, Anthony “Tony” Cirigliano was exhibiting paranoid behaviors, according to MSP.

Since then, their cell phones have been turned off, they left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care unattended, MSP said.

The four missing relatives are:

Anthony Cirigliano, 51, 5′6″, 180 pounds, with brown hair

Suzette Lee Cirigliano, 51, 5′9″, 120 pounds, blond hair, and wears glasses

Brandon Michael Cirigliano, 19, 5′8″, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes

Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15, 5′6″, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes

The two younger members of the family have autism, according to MSP.

The family may be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with MI registration DJL1982.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or call 911.

