Stretch of southbound I-75 in Bay County closed for bridge work

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you drive southbound I-75 in Bay County as part of your commute, you will have to take a detour posted through Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed I-75 at Parish Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning for bridge beam work. The closures will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

You can follow the detour posted at Linwood Road and M-13.

This work is part of an overall $29 million investment to improve nearly five miles of I-75 through Bay County. The work will indirectly and directly support 368 jobs, according to MDOT.

