Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood.

“He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno.

But they say his pathway has taken a step towards justice for the family left behind living with the grief.

“Bittersweet, we’re excited, but sad at the same time. It’s not going to bring them back, but we’re finally seeing some justice,” says Escareno.

Last Friday, October 14th, Michigan State Police arrested 49-year-old Juan Mireles in Saginaw, for the June murder of Laura Buendia, who was pregnant at the time of the shooting, Mariano Escareno and Rafael Campos. Mireles is now charged with three counts of open murder and several other felonies.

“It was a big weight off of our shoulder. It was just like a, you know, a relief but we’re hoping they get the other ones that were involved as well. But we’re really happy that they caught the main one,” says Escareno.

Adding to the family’s heartache, Mireles is also a family relative, which leaves more questions that the family is looking to have answered.

“We don’t understand like, how could you. How could you do that? You know, knowing that they cared for you and loved you and you know, we weren’t that close, you know, but we still have love for him,” says Escareno.

Doctors managed to save Laura’s baby, named Rosalina, who is the only bright spot in the dark days ahead for this family.

Escareno says, “She is amazing. She is now 11 pounds one ounce. Getting bigger by the day, starting to talk, now. You know do the little baby talk. She does have a little sassy moment.”

Mireles was denied bond and is scheduled to be back in court on November 11th for a preliminary hearing.

