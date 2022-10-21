42-year-old woman killed in early morning crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Flint Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at N. Saginaw Street and Damon Street.

The woman, Suzan Jean Moody, was crossing N. Saginaw Street when she was struck by a silver Mitsubishi that was traveling northbound on N. Saginaw Street, the Flint Police Department said.

Moody was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe speed, alcohol, and/or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.

