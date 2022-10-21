42-year-old woman killed in early morning crash

vnl
vnl(vnl)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Flint Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at N. Saginaw Street and Damon Street.

The woman, Suzan Jean Moody, was crossing N. Saginaw Street when she was struck by a silver Mitsubishi that was traveling northbound on N. Saginaw Street, the Flint Police Department said.

Moody was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe speed, alcohol, and/or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old
The Fremont Police Department has confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family who was...
Police confirm sighting of missing family
Top stories
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Oct. 21
File photo of police tape.
Man injured after crashing into utility pole, police say