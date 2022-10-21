Additional food assistance available to some residents this month

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 payment in October to help cover groceries, as well as an additional cost of living increase.

The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“October’s additional food assistance will continue to help over 1.3 million Michiganders put food on the table,” Whitmer said. “The extra $95 monthly payment lowers grocery bills and frees up more of a household’s hard-earned dollars for other essentials—utility bills, gas, and winter coats. Let’s keep working together to put money back in people’s pockets and ensure that our federal tax dollars get sent back to Michigan and are spent in our communities.”

The October food assistance payments will also reflect cost-of-living increases for fiscal year 2023, which begins this month.

Eligible clients who receive food benefits should see the additional payment on their Bridge Card by Oct. 24. It will be loaded as a separate payment.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits online or by calling a consumer service representative at 888-678-8914.

