Clerk: There is still time to request absentee ballots

Frankenmuth, Mich. (WNEM) -Frankenmuth City Clerk Phillip Kerns has sent out around 1,200 absentee ballots for the November election.

About a quarter of those have been returned.

But to Kerns, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

He says he wants to see absentee voters take their time before they fill out their ballot.

“Don’t be too much in a hurry to send your ballot back because you’re going to make sure you want to research the issues and the candidates,” Kerns said.

Although the election is two and a half weeks away, Kerns said it’s not too late to request an absentee ballot.

“Even if you request it by mail, you should be able to get it processed and sent out to you. So there still should be time,” he said.

Kerns says out-of-state residents should give the Postal Service at least two weeks to ensure their ballot arrives on time. Locally, he says one week should suffice.

Kerns says all ballots will be tabulated by community members, evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, to ensure every vote is counted.

“For anybody at the precinct level to try to do something that is not according to law, I would say it would be pretty difficult to do,” Kerns said.

Pre-processing of absentee ballots begins the day before the polls open.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.