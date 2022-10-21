Flint welcomes home middleweight champ Claressa Shields

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint came out to celebrate Flint native Claressa Shields, the new undisputed middleweight boxing champion of the world, on Thursday.

“She represents us and when I say us, the total society,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Shields won her title after defeating Savannah Marshall this past weekend. Neeley hosted the event to honor “Flint’s favorite daughter” with hopes to restore inspiration around the city.

“She’s an inspiration to everybody, every young child,” Neeley said. “Children cannot become what they cannot see, and she had humble beginnings. Now she’s a celebrated athlete all across the world. Winning four championships and holding all four at the same time really speaks to who we can be.”

The whole event was centered around welcoming Shields back home with performances from a saxophone player, comedian, and singers. Her childhood pastor also shared memories and spoke about her success.

“Claressa Shields summarized all of the things that we truly are here in the city of Flint,” Neeley. “We are much more than victims. We are victors and Claressa Shields showed us that tonight.”

Shields paid homage to her hometown saying that every time she steps foot in the ring, she takes Flint with her and always will. She ended the night signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

