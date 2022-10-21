Go outside! Beautiful weekend ahead in Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - What a finish to the workweek! We’ve been waiting all week for this and it has certainly lived up to expectations.

Temperatures have surged back into the 60s, with even a few areas touching 70 this afternoon. We’ve been locked under sunshine too, which has been a great change of pace after the clouds most of this week. If you’re stuck at work today and don’t have much of a chance to enjoy this, don’t worry! You’ll have plenty of time this weekend both Saturday and Sunday.

This Evening & Overnight

It should be a fabulous evening ahead, and it’s not often Week 9 of the high school football season is this warm. If you’re headed to any games tonight, plan for temperatures to be largely in the 50s for the games. Winds may be a bit breezy at times, but no wet weather is expected with clear skies.

Away from the football fields, any other plans should be in great shape! Sunset tonight is around 6:43 PM, for planning purposes.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be a bit warmer. (WNEM)

Temperatures will eventually settle into the middle and upper 40s tonight, with a southwesterly wind continuing overnight around 10 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour. This will keep us a bit warmer than we usually would be under clear skies.

Saturday & Sunday

Skies will be filled with sunshine through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures for Saturday, October 22nd. (WNEM)

Highs continue to trend upward for the start of the weekend on Saturday, with upper 60s to middle 70s the landing spot on Saturday afternoon. Winds will be primarily out of the south southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Saturday evening plans will be just fine, with temperatures in the 60s before sunset, eventually landing in the low to middle 50s for overnight lows.

On Sunday, we may see a few more high clouds drift through compared to Saturday, but mostly sunny skies should stick around most of the day.

High temperatures for Sunday, October 23rd. (WNEM)

Highs in the 70s are still expected on Sunday, with a few 60s possible along the lakeshore as winds take a slightly more southeasterly turn. Those winds should remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Sunday night, with lows sticking in the lower and middle 50s.

