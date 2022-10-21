Man arrested in fatal shooting of Lyft driver in Pontiac

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver inside a car that crashed into a utility pole in Pontiac
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver inside a car that crashed into a utility pole in Pontiac.

The driver, a 49-year-old suburban Detroit woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was found about 5 a.m. Friday, the Oakland County sheriff's office said.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

Sheriff's deputies were told that a man was seen running from the crash site, about 31 miles (49 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. A police canine unit began tracking him, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect eventually was located and arrested early Friday afternoon.

