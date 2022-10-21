Man injured after crashing into utility pole, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed into a utility pole in the city of Flint Friday morning, the Flint Police Department said.

It happened at 4:35 a.m. on N. Saginaw Street near E. Dayton Street.

The man was driving a yellow Dodge Neon northbound on N. Saginaw Street when he ran off the road and crashed into the pole, police said.

He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to good condition, police said.

Police believe speed, alcohol, and/or drugs were factors in the crash.

If you have any information, contact Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.

