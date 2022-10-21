Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child.

Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators recovered narcotics and firearms from the home, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the sheriff’s office announced David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid were arrested for the death of their child. They have both been charged with homicide. Additional charges are pending.

