Police confirm sighting of missing family

FREMONT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Fremont Police Department has confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family who was reported missing from Fremont earlier this week.

Anthony, Suzette, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday morning, which family members told state police is uncharacteristic of them.

From left to right: Suzette, Anthony, Noah, Brandon (MSP)

On Friday, the Fremont Police Department reported the family was seen in Gulliver on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.

Surveillance video from the BP gas station in Gulliver shows the family purchasing fuel and food.

Authorities in the eastern and southern portion of the Upper Peninsula have been notified of the sighting, police said.

The Fremont Police Department has confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family who was reported missing from Fremont earlier this week.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or call 911.

